Arjuna to research curcumin benefits

Curcumin from orange-hued turmeric root has long been thought to confer health benefits. Now, Arjuna, an Indian spice company, says it will spend $1.5 million to study the antioxidant compound. The firm is planning 12 university studies covering conditions including depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer. It owns patents on a bioavailable curcumin that it calls BCM-95. The company says it spends 10% of its sales on clinical research on healthy ingredients and employs 40 scientists.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter