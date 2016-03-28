Bruce L. Larson

Larson, 88, died on Sept. 30, 2015, in Urbana, Ill.
“Bruce taught at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign for over 40 years, retiring in 1992. He traveled extensively to many countries, including as a Fulbright Scholar in Argentina in 1965. He was an outdoor enthusiast and an Eagle Scout. He was active in local and state park commissions, the University YMCA, and he was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.”—family of Bruce Larson
Most recent title: professor emeritus in the College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Education: B.S., 1948; Ph.D., 1951, both from University of Minnesota
Survivors: wife, Janice Wilson; sons, David and Eric; and two granddaughters
