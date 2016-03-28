Calif. firm to use LanzaTech process

California biofuels producer Aemetis will host the first U.S. installation of gas fermentation technology developed by LanzaTech. Aemetis operates a 225 million-L-per-year ethanol plant that runs on corn and sorghum feedstock. It plans to expand its operations to use waste materials from forestry, agriculture, and construction to produce fuel. The waste will be gasified, then LanzaTech’s microbes will digest the gas and produce ethanol. The companies will first build a 30 million L processing unit, part of a new facility planned for Keyes, Calif., in 2017. The two firms have an agreement allowing production to expand to 120 million L.
