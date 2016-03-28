Charles H. Benton

Benton, 89, died on Sept. 26, 2015, in Kingsport, Tenn.
“Charles was a veteran of World War II and served in the Philippines. He was also a professional photographer and wrote a guidebook on international photographic competition. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty.”—Deborah Clevenger, daughter
Most recent title: director of health and nutrition research, Eastman Chemical
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Kansas, 1948; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1951
Survivors: daughters, Karen Elgard and Deborah Clevenger, and three grandchildren
