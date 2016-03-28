DeLyle Eastwood

Eastwood, 82, died on Oct. 30, 2015, in Pullman, Wash.
“DeLyle was proudest of her work in environmental research, which earned her the 1978 Department of Transportation Silver Medal for Oil Spill Identification. She was a dedicated scientist, always spending effort on her research activities and her professional societies, such as ACS, and on mentoring young women scientists.”—Dale L. Perry, colleague and friend
Most recent title: research professor, University of Idaho
Education: Ph.D., chemistry, University of Chicago, 1964
Survivors: nieces, Susan Eastwood and Vanda Hughes, and nephews, John Eastwood, Dan Eastwood, and Tony Sucheston
