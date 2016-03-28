Carbon dioxide emissions from energy generation continued a decline worldwide in 2015, despite a growing global economy, says a report by the International Energy Agency. Last year marked only the fourth time in 40 years that CO 2 emissions have declined for two years running from the energy sector, the largest source of human-generated greenhouse gas emissions. Past declines were due to a weak economy, according to IEA. But the global economy grew by 3.1% last year and 3.4% in 2014, which, IEA says, offers evidence that the link between economic growth and emissions growth is weakening. Agency data suggest that recent CO 2 reduction was spurred by growth in renewable energy, which accounted for 90% of new electricity generation in 2015 . Wind alone produced more than half of new electricity generation. The world’s two largest CO 2 emitters, China and the U.S., declined in energy-related CO 2 releases in 2015. Chinese emissions fell 1.5%, as coal use dropped for the second year in a row. U.S. emissions declined by 2%, driven by a switch from coal to natural gas for electricity generation.