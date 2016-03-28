Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Energy-related CO2 emissions keep falling

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy generation continued a decline worldwide in 2015, despite a growing global economy, says a report by the International Energy Agency. Last year marked only the fourth time in 40 years that CO2 emissions have declined for two years running from the energy sector, the largest source of human-generated greenhouse gas emissions. Past declines were due to a weak economy, according to IEA. But the global economy grew by 3.1% last year and 3.4% in 2014, which, IEA says, offers evidence that the link between economic growth and emissions growth is weakening. Agency data suggest that recent CO2 reduction was spurred by growth in renewable energy, which accounted for 90% of new electricity generation in 2015 . Wind alone produced more than half of new electricity generation. The world’s two largest CO2 emitters, China and the U.S., declined in energy-related CO2 releases in 2015. Chinese emissions fell 1.5%, as coal use dropped for the second year in a row. U.S. emissions declined by 2%, driven by a switch from coal to natural gas for electricity generation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Global energy markets in turmoil, International Energy Agency says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global solar energy capacity tops coal
CO2 emissions of China and U.S. fell in 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE