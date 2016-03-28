Ethylene glycol planned for Texas

MEGlobal plans to build an ethylene glycol plant at Dow Chemical’s Oyster Creek site in Freeport, Texas. The plant, which is scheduled to open in mid-2019 at a cost of more than $1 billion, will purchase raw material ethylene from a cracker that Dow is building in Freeport. MEGlobal is part of the Equate Petrochemical joint venture between Dow and several Kuwaiti firms and is made up largely of the former Dow ethylene glycol business.
