Eugene R. Nixon

Nixon, 95, died on Jan. 10, 2015, in Shrewsbury, Mass.
“Nixon had a long and distinguished career at the University of Pennsylvania, where he taught chemistry to hundreds of students, both graduate and undergraduate, as well as supervised the dissertations of 29 Ph.D. candidates. He published about 100 scientific papers covering his research, which focused on several kinds of spectroscopy. Like many of his generation, he was involved in the war effort and interrupted his graduate studies at Brown University to work on the Manhattan Project. He used to tell us graduate students that his boss liked for them to work eight-hour days—eight hours before dinner and eight hours after dinner.”—Michael A. Epting, Ph.D. student of Eugene Nixon
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Pennsylvania
Education: B.S., chemistry, Alma College, 1941; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Brown University, 1947
Survivors: daughters, Cynthia DuBose and Emily Blum; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
