Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Forecasting toxicity before the damage is done

Using toxicity data for thousands of chemicals, researchers developed  computational program that predicts whether drug candidate is likely to cause liver damage

by Erika Gebel Berg, special to C&EN
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The liver takes the brunt of the job clearing drugs from the body. Now, researchers have developed a computational model that predicts which drug candidates will prove toxic to the organ (Chem. Res. Toxicol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemrestox.5b00465). Denis Mulliner of Sanofi and his team developed a model that incorporated human and animal toxicity data from 3,712 compounds—three or more times the number used in most earlier models—organizing the data based on each chemical’s molecular properties and mechanism of liver toxicity. The model looks for common chemical and structural properties that lead to a particular type of toxicity. The team then tested its model with 269 proprietary compounds not included in the database. The liver toxicity of these compounds had been tested in animals, and the new model correctly identified 72% of the hepatotoxic compounds. The researchers are sharing this database, along with the model’s source code, with the scientific community “to advance the field of predictive toxicology,” Mulliner says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning predicts possible antimicrobial peptides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Forecasting liver toxicity before the damage is done
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Design On The Fast Track

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE