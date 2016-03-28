Fragrance plant to be repurposed

ICT Industries has purchased a former International Flavors & Fragrances aroma chemicals facility in Augusta, Ga., and plans to retrofit it to produce specialty polymers and fluorosurfactants. ICT says it expects to hire as many as 100 people over a five-year period following the retrofitting. Founded in 1997, ICT operates two chemical plants and an R&D facility in Cartersville, Ga., that are focused on surface modification products.
