People

Francis K. (Frank) Fong

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Francis K. (Frank) Fong
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Francis K. Fong
Photo of Francis K. (Frank) Fong.
Credit: Francis K. Fong

Fong, 77, died on Oct. 29, 2015, in West Lafayette, Ind.

“Frank had a distinguished career in spectroscopy and energy transfer that evolved into a deep interest in photosynthesis, culminating in his 1974 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ‘Molecular Basis for the Photosynthetic Primary Process.’ He published 161 research papers and authored three books. His research monologue, ‘Light Reaction Path in Photosynthesis,’ recently came out electronically, as well as in a second printing. Frank championed the essential role of light in the photosynthetic reduction of CO2 for the rest of his career. He was also a prizewinning painter (self-portrait shown).”—John Grutzner, colleague and friend

Most recent title: chief science officer, NSFfunding.com; professor of chemistry, Purdue University

Education: A.B., chemistry, 1959; Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1962, both from Princeton University

Survivors: wife, Margareta; daughter, Christina Fong-Sandholm; sons, Eric and Peter; and six grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

