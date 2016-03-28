Thomas, 104, died on Dec. 10, 2015, in Millbrae, Calif.
“He was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He loved to travel, and his children have many wonderful memories of car trips across the country every summer. He was a great teacher, instilling his love of chemistry in beginning students and graduate students in his later specialty of nuclear chemistry. He had a strong faith and served his church as chair of many committees and shared his love of music as a choir member for many years. He will be greatly missed but will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”—Amy Lucy Dahlstrom, daughter
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, San Francisco State University
Education: B.S., M.S., chemistry, Birmingham-Southern College, 1932; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Florida, 1952
Survivors: son, Gerald A. Thomas Jr.; daughters, Julia Thomas and Amy Lucy Dahlstrom; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
