Giant food firms to label GMOs

Starting in July, food makers selling products in Vermont will be required to label items containing genetically modified (GMO) ingredients. Food manufacturers Campbell Soup, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Kellogg’s, and Mars have said they will comply. Moreover, the labels will appear on products nationwide. In statements, the companies stand by the safety of their products. They also support a “national solution” to the labeling debate, with Campbell Soup coming out in favor of mandatory labeling for GMO products.
