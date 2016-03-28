Glen E. Journeay

Journeay, 90, died on Dec. 17, 2015, in Austin, Texas.
“A man of many accomplishments, including bibliophile, reader, photographer, painter, carpenter, scientist, camper, hunter, traveler, gardener, sailor, collector of jokes, humorist, teacher, and physician. He did research at Monsanto Chemical in Texas City during which he earned a number of patents, published several articles in scientific journals, and contributed an article to Kirk-Othmer’s ‘Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology.’ He taught industrial toxicology at the University of Texas, Austin, and was often an expert witness in environmental trials. A family practice physicain for 30 years, he was still working at age 90 conducting clinical drug studies.”—Nancy Jackson, daughter
Most recent title: medical director, Austin Clinical Research
Education: B.A., chemical engineering, Rice University, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Texas, Austin, 1952; M.D., general practice, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, 1960
Survivors: wife, Betty; daughters, Carol, Janet Slack, and Nancy Jackson; and sons, David and Stephen
