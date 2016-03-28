Hexion sells a polymers business

The specialty chemical maker Hexion is selling its performance adhesives and coatings business to the British firm Synthomer for $226 million. The business had $370 million in sales last year of polymer dispersions, additives, powder coatings, and monomers from seven sites across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Synthomer, a maker of emulsion polymers, says the purchase will strengthen its position in the adhesives and coatings market.
