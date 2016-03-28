Jack D. Brady

Brady, 73, died on Jan. 10 in Visalia, Calif.
“During his career, Jack held numerous patents for air pollution control and hazardous waste incineration designs. His expertise was highly sought after in these fields, and he continued to consult even in retirement for companies and governments all over the globe. During the 125th anniversary of San Jose State University in 1983, Jack was the first science department graduate ever honored as a distinguished alumnus and a charter member of the Society of Archimedes. In 2014, he was honored by the American Chemical Society for 50 years of service.”—Kenneth Brady, son
Most recent title: president, Brady Consulting
Education: B.S., chemistry, San Jose State University, 1964
Survivors: wife, Merrilyn; sons, Keith and Kenneth; stepdaughter, Julie Carlson; stepson, David; four grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren
