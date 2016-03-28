Joseph M. Malik

Malik, 71, died on Aug. 23, 2015, in St. Louis.
“Joseph Malik worked in various management positions at Monsanto and Sigma-Aldrich. He was a consultant and executive for Arkalon Chemical Technologies and LipoSpectrum. He was a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus and a member of Ste. Genevieve du Bois church and the church council.”—family of Joseph Malik
Most recent title: co-owner, Arkalon Chemical Technologies; cofounder, LipoSpectrum
Education: B.S., chemistry, Michigan State University, 1966; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1972
Survivors: wife, Kay; sons, James and John; and three grandchildren
