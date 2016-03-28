Malcolm H. Chisholm

Chisholm, 70, died on Nov. 20, 2015, in Worthington, Ohio.
“Malcolm was an eminent scholar of inorganic chemistry. His work extended to applications in the areas of catalysts, metallo-organic polymers, and new materials for photovoltaic cells. Malcolm touched the lives of thousands of young scientists. His former student David L. Clark, a laboratory fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory, expressed that, ‘Above all, Malcolm will be remembered for his generosity and graciousness as a person.’ Clark added, ‘He had a wonderful sense of humor, and he cared deeply and genuinely about everyone around him. He was happiest when he could celebrate the successes of his family and his students.’ ”—Susan Olesik, colleague at Ohio State University
Most recent title: Distinguished University Professor and chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry, Ohio State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1966; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, 1969; D.Sc., 1980, all from Queen Mary College, University of London
Survivors: sons, Calum, Derek, and Selby
