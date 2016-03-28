Olin trimming chlorine after merger

Following its acquisition of Dow Chemical’s chlorine chemicals business last year, Olin will soon complete a shutdown of 433,000 metric tons of annual chlorine capacity across three U.S. plants. The company has reduced chlorine output at its Niagara Falls, N.Y., plant. By the end of this month, the company will close chlorine production at its Henderson, Nev., facility, which is being reconfigured to make bleach and distribute caustic soda and hydrochloric acid. The biggest reduction will come at Dow’s former chlor-alkali plant in Freeport, Texas, which will see a decrease of 220,000 metric tons of production, about 7% of the site’s capacity. The company will take $95 million in restructuring charges because of the closures.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter