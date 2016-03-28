Paul G. Allen launches biomedical research fund

Microsoft cofounder Paul G. Allen is putting $100 million into the formation of the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, a mechanism for supporting risky, but potentially groundbreaking, biomedical research projects. The first two Allen Discovery Centers will receive on average $20 million in funding over eight years. Stanford University will create computer models to understand how bacteria infect macrophages, and a project at Tufts University will focus on elucidating how complex organ systems are created and repaired. The Frontiers Group also announced four Allen Distinguished Investigators, academic researchers who will each receive grants worth up to $1.5 million.
