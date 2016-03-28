Polywater reflections

The editorial regarding “The Chemistry Book” by Derek Lowe (C&EN, March 7, page 3) mentioned only indirectly one of the most remarkable properties claimed for polywater: It supposedly solidified at the same numerical temperature whether expressed in degrees Celsius or degrees Fahrenheit.
Howard J. Wilk
Philadelphia
Thanks for the minireview of polywater. As I recall, the late-1960s “technology” produced possibly the shortest comment to the C&EN editor ever. Three words: “Polywater is polycrap.”
John Nelson Murray
Timonium, Md.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter