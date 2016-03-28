Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Pressure sensors gaining durability

Eutectic gallium indium fuels proof-of-concept study that could inspire tougher artificial skins

by Matt Davenport
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Researchers in Singapore have done what most materials scientists can only dream about: They ran their project over with a car. But this act wasn’t born of frustration. Rather, it demonstrated the durability of pressure sensors made from eutectic gallium indium, or eGaIn, a metal that’s liquid at room temperature (ACS Sens. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acssensors.6b00115). To create their device, researchers at the National University of Singapore dispense electrically conductive eGaIn into a cavity they have patterned within a silicone elastomer. They then seal the device with a flexible polyethylene terephthalate film that also supports two electrodes made from screen-printed silver. Squishing a device redistributes the liquid metal and alters the resistance between the electrodes, converting pressure changes to electrical signals. The sensor is durable enough to stomp on, but soft and flexible enough to wear inside a shoe, the researchers report. They could even discern whether it was worn inside a sneaker or a high heel. Such sensors have many potential applications, team leader Chwee Teck Lim tells C&EN, including artificial skins to enable prosthetics capable of delivering tactile sensations.

A photograph shows a close-up of a sensor being flexed by a gloved hand.
Credit: ACS Sens.
Within this flexible sensor, eutectic gallium indium is confined in an S-shaped channel and connected to two printed silver bands.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial chameleon skin instantly changes color to match background
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-healing device could use body heat to power wearable electronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE