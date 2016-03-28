Re: First-time drug candidate disclosures at #ACSSanDiego

Photography of presentations was prohibited at the Division of Medicinal Chemistry’s “First-Time Disclosures” symposium held earlier this month at the ACS national meeting in San Diego, but that didn’t stop Senior Editor Bethany Halford from live-tweeting her own hand-drawn structures of the pharmaceuticals being unveiled.
Seeing Halford’s re-creation of Pfizer’s anticancer drug candidate PF-06650808 (shown), Jake Yeston (@JakeYeston) marveled, “I hope @cenmag is paying @beth_halford by the atom for this. I’m in awe!” And Halford’s efforts were enough to make Dave Gibboni opine on Facebook: “The great art of chemical structure drawing. It is one of the things that distinguishes us chemists from others: We can communicate with each other in our own system of ‘writing.’ ”
