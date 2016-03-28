Robert F. Siegmund

Siegmund, 72, died on Aug. 14, 2015, in Leesburg, Fla.
“Siegmund was a native of Webster, Mass. His graduate thesis in solid rocket fuel technology was instrumental to NASA during the early space program in the 1970s. He was an avid Civil War enthusiast and a lifetime fan of the New York Yankees and Miami Hurricanes.”—family of Robert Siegmund
Most recent title: senior director of research services, Ciba Specialty Chemicals
Education: B.S., chemistry, Northeastern University, 1966; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Miami, 1970
Survivors: wife, Margaret; daughter, Kristin Bright; son, Steven; and three grandchildren
