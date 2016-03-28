Swiss firm aims to replace formaldehyde

AVA-CO2, a Zug, Switzerland-based biobased chemical start-up, is partnering with Bern University of Allied Sciences in a project sponsored by the Swiss Commission for Technology & Innovation to explore 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) as a substitute for formaldehyde in glues and resins. The European Commission classified formaldehyde as a mutagen and a carcinogen in 2014. It is used in phenol formaldehyde and urea formaldehyde resins, which bind together materials such as particleboard. AVA-CO2 makes 5-HMF out of sugar in a hydrothermal process.
