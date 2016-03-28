Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. water supply concerns rising

by Jessica Morrison
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA chief Gina McCarthy last week delivered a dire message to public water utility experts: The U.S. water supply infrastructure is aging, and states are not prepared to face current and future water challenges, which include scarcity and threats from emerging contaminants. “We have to continue to push together to make the investments we need to make and to understand how we can protect all of our communities,” she said. McCarthy’s comments came the day before the White House held a Water Summit as part of an effort to address water quality and supply issues of U.S. communities. The event highlighted research as well as new and ongoing commitments from federal agencies, universities, and the private sector to support water sustainability and infrastructure management. As part of the summit, the federal agencies that make up the National Nanotechnology Initiative announced a new program to use nanomaterials to address water challenges. Goals of the initiative include increasing water availability, improving the efficiency of water use, and enabling next-generation water monitoring systems with nanotechnology.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE