Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Z-alkenyl halides made easy

Tough-to-prepare motif succumbs to metathesis

by Bethany Halford
March 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Hoveyda’s group used cross-metathesis to make the Z-alkenyl fluoride in this derivative of the antidepressant perphenazine.
Structure of a perphenazine analog that contains a Z-alkenyl fluoride.
Hoveyda’s group used cross-metathesis to make the Z-alkenyl fluoride in this derivative of the antidepressant perphenazine.

One of organic chemists’ dirty little secrets, says Boston College’s Amir Hoveyda, is how hard it is to make alkenyl halides, a motif that features a halide attached to a double bond. “We use them all the time for cross-coupling,” he says, “but we never talk about how we make them.” The truth, Hoveyda says, is that making alkenyl bromides and chlorides is difficult, and making alkenyl fluorides is almost unheard of—until now.

Hoveyda, along with Boston College chemists Ming Joo Koh, Thach T. Nguyen, and Hanmo Zhang and MIT’s Richard R. Schrock, has now used cross-metathesis chemistry to prepare Z-alkenyl bromides, chlorides, and fluorides (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature17396). Cross-metathesis reactions are those that use a metal catalyst to get the carbons in two carbon-carbon double bonds to swap their bonding partners and form two new carbon-carbon double bonds. This reaction exchanges the substituents attached to the carbon atoms.

A molybdenum catalyst developed by Hoveyda’s group makes this cross-metathesis reaction work well with Z-dihaloalkenes, which came as a surprise to Hoveyda, he says, after structural analysis suggested the reaction wouldn’t work. “Our only hope was that the reaction intermediates, although they are not very stable, would stick around long enough to do the chemistry, and lo and behold they did,” he says. The reaction works efficiently to give Z-alkenyl halides—also known as cis-alkenyl halides—in high yield. It also tolerates a variety of functional groups, suggesting the transformation could be used in the late stages of a synthetic scheme.

“Hoveyda and colleagues’ transformation offers a powerful strategy for preparing cis-alkenyl halides, especially given that alkenes are abundant motifs in fine chemicals such as pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals,” writes David Sarlah, a chemistry professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in a commentary on the new work.

Hoveyda tells C&EN that an air-stable paraffin capsule containing the catalyst will be commercially available from Aspira Scientific in the near future.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Functionalized Biaryls By Organocatalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE