Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How beetle moms tell mates to bug off

Study identifies antiaphrodisiac and links it to an infertility hormone

by Bethany Halford
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Johannes Stökl
Nicrophorus vespilloides
A photo of the burying beetle Nicrophorus vespilloides.
Credit: Johannes Stökl
Nicrophorus vespilloides

Caring for newborns is tough for all kinds of new parents. The burying beetles Nicrophorus vespilloides, for example, have to juggle their responsibility of feeding carrion to hungry larvae and their drive to make more offspring. Tending to existing young, rather than making new ones, is the more successful strategy for this beetle. Now, researchers led by Sandra Steiger of the University of Ulm have discovered that the female N. vespilloides manages this balancing act by being infertile in her brood’s early days. What’s more, the scientists found females give off a volatile compound that lets males know nothing will come from efforts to copulate (Nat. Commun. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms11035). By using deuterium labeling, the researchers learned that the hormone that makes the female infertile and the antiaphrodisiac pheromone—methyl geranate—arise from the same biosynthetic precursor. “There can be intense conflicts between males and females over mating rate or how much each sex should invest in raising the young,” the authors note. “Our results uncover mechanisms underlying parental care decisions, and illustrate how a physiological interplay between hormone and pheromone systems guarantees that both parents draw their attention towards the existing young as long as they are needy.”

[+]Enlarge
Structure of methyl geranate.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lessons In Love And Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxytocin Promotes Social Behaviors By Tuning Brain Circuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climbing Fern’s Sex Chemistry Exposed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE