ACS Publications offers Manuscript Transfer Service

Journal authors whose manuscripts are not accepted by the ACS journal to which they submitted will have an option to easily resubmit their paper to another ACS journal, thanks to ACS Publications’ new Manuscript Transfer Service, providing an important benefit to journal authors.
As part of the service, journal editors who believe a submission may be a better fit for another ACS journal may consult with other ACS journal editors and make a recommendation to the author. Once a match is identified, authors can transfer the manuscript and submission details without restarting the entire submission process.
“We want to make sure scientists have more time to do science and not spend their time doing administrative work,” says Sarah Tegen, vice president for global editorial and author services at ACS. Also, “this is another way to extend the excellent service that authors have so long enjoyed from ACS journals.”
George C. Schatz, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Physical Chemistry and the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, points out that some aspects of manuscript transfer have been happening informally for decades. “We have used this type of service frequently for manuscripts processed by the Journal of Physical Chemistry, and the new Manuscript Transfer Service works much better.”
Tegen points out that ACS’s new open access journal, ACS Omega, may be one home for some of the transferred submissions. “ACS Omega can capitalize on the work that ACS journal editors and reviewers have already invested in a submission because its focus is on publishing scientifically valid research rather than any subjective assessment of novelty. Manuscript transfer will enable authors to disseminate their work far faster than may otherwise be possible.”
For more information about the Manuscript Transfer Service, visit pubs.acs.org/page/policy/manuscript_transfer/index.html.
