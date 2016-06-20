British firm aids Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disneyland opened last week with colorful and futuristic structures built from materials supplied by the British chemical maker Scott Bader. The Chinese composites fabricator E-Grow used Scott Bader’s urethane acrylate resin and polyester gelcoat to fabricate facades, model spaceships, rollercoaster parts, and outdoor furniture. The British firm says the gelcoat comes in eight custom colors and was specially designed to be fire resistant.
