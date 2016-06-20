Johnson Matthey has acquired MIOX, a maker of on-site bleach generators for water treatment use. Matthey says MIOX complements its expertise in advanced materials, precious metals coatings, and electrode development.
Clariant has dropped its November 2015 agreement to acquire the European anti-icing business of Kilfrost. The firm blames “commercial reasons and challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the U.K.” Clariant did acquire Kilfrost businesses in North America and Asia.
Ashland and the Brazilian chemical maker Oxiteno have formed a partnership to serve the agrochemical market in South America and Asia. The companies say they will supply their complementary portfolios of surfactants and polymers to agrochemical formulators.
Takasago International, a Japanese flavor and fragrance maker, has launched a new fragrance created with technology from the industrial biotech firm Amyris. Debuted at the World Perfumery Conference, the fragrance is made with sustainably sourced materials, the partners say.
Technip has acquired BP Chemicals’ Hummingbird ethanol-to-ethylene technology. Using a proprietary catalyst and operating under mild conditions, the process is lower cost and simpler than first-generation technologies, Technip says.
Siluria will collaborate with Air Liquide on the development of new catalytic processes. Siluria says the effort will derive from its technology for making ethylene via the oxidative coupling of methane but focus on novel products.
WuXi AppTec, the world’s largest contract research organization, has licensed Elsevier’s Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal Chemistry data search platform. Under the five-year agreement, some 3,500 WuXi chemists will have access to Reaxys for searching data from more than 16,000 periodicals.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Nippon Kayaku have formed a joint venture to produce monoclonal antibodies at a MGC site in Niigata, Japan. Noting that Japan imports about $5 billion worth of biologic drugs annually, the companies say their venture will focus on biosimilars for the Japanese market.
