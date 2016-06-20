C&EN picks up journalism honors

Two cover stories in C&EN were recognized recently with awards for outstanding journalism. C&EN is published by the American Chemical Society.
Senior Editor Sarah Everts won a 2016 EXCEL Award in the feature article (circulation of 100,000 or more) category from Association Media & Publishing for her Feb. 23, 2015, cover package on chemical weapons (chemicalweapons.cenmag.org).
In addition, Senior Editor Melody Bomgardner won an honorable mention in the North American Agricultural Journalists 2015 Writing Contest for her May 11, 2015, cover story, “Entrepreneurs see a new field of dreams in agriculture.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter