Call for papers: SWRM 2016

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM), which will take place on Nov. 10–13 in Galveston, Texas.
Twenty-one technical symposia, general sessions, and poster sessions at SWRM will highlight innovations in energy and medicine.
Abstracts are due on Aug. 29. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. More information about SWRM can be found at scsb.utmb.edu/swrm-2016. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available in October.
