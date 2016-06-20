Advertisement

Policy

Canada launches review of federal science funding

by Andrea Widener
June 20, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 25
A high-profile panel of experts will examine the state of science in Canada, Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan announced last week. After years of declining budgets and allegations that government scientists were muzzled, Canadian scientists are looking for changes with the election of the new prime minister, Justin Trudeau, in November 2015. The panel will look for gaps in research support in Canada, as well as research models from other countries that could be adopted there. The review will focus on the three main Canadian science funding agencies, as well as other federal research programs. The panel is led by former University of Toronto president David Naylor. Other members include former University of California, Berkeley, chancellor Robert J. Birgeneau and BlackBerry founder Mike Lazaridis. As part of its review, the panel is seeking input from scientists and the public. A report is expected within six months. “Our government must ensure its support for fundamental research is coherent, effective, and agile enough to keep pace with the dynamic nature of contemporary science,” Duncan says.

