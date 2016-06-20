Chemical makers open analytical labs

Hexion will build an analytical lab at its technology and business center near Houston. The firm says the expansion will accommodate chromatography, spectroscopy, rheology, microscopy, and materials characterization to support its epoxy, phenolic, and coatings resins division and its forest products division. Separately, Cabot will set up new labs at its Asia region headquarters in Shanghai. To employ more than 30 researchers, the analytical and application testing labs will support business in activated carbon, fumed metal oxides, inkjet colorants, and other areas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter