Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemours to divest sulfuric acid unit

Sale to Veolia ends divestment program that began after spinoff from DuPont

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemours
Vergnano on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange when Chemours was spun off of DuPont last June.
A man smiles in delight as trading screens flicker. Beside him, a trader marvels at how gradually the floor of the New York Stock Exchange has become a sound stage, no more real a place to exchange equity than a hansom cab is a means to get around.
Credit: Chemours
Vergnano on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange when Chemours was spun off of DuPont last June.

In another divestiture, the DuPont spin-off Chemours has agreed to sell its sulfur products business to the French waste services firm Veolia for $325 million.

The business, which generated revenues of $262 million last year, operates on-site sulfuric acid regeneration plants at refineries that use the acid as an alkylation catalyst. It also runs a large acid recovery and sulfur products facility in Louisiana as well as four plants that make sulfuric acid from sulfur.

The sulfur products business has been a part of Chemours—and before it, DuPont—since the 1860s. Chemours boasts that the unit supplied John D. Rockefeller’s first refinery with sulfuric acid delivered in horse-drawn wagons.

Veolia says the unit will “tuck-in” nicely to its business of managing hazardous waste and pollutants for industrial clients.

The sale wraps up Chemours’ review of its chemical solutions portfolio, according to CEO Mark Vergnano. Earlier this year, the companysold its aniline facility to Dow Chemical for $140 million. In April, it agreed to sell its disinfectants business to Lanxess for $230 million.

The company also shuttered its sodium metal plant in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and improved the cost structure of its methyl amines business. Vergnano says Chemours will keep its growing business in cyanide, which is used to extract gold from ore.

In a note to clients, Jefferies stock analyst Laurence Alexander wrote that the sale should improve Chemours’ balance sheet. Future strengthening of the company, he said, will depend on a rebound in its struggling titanium dioxide business and improvement in fluorochemicals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two chemical makers ready stock offerings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deals flourish in sulfur chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Persistent headwinds bring lower chemical sales and earnings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE