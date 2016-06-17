Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Diarylethene molecular switch has staying power

Devices fitted with light-activated molecules last longer than a year

by Bethany Halford
June 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Switch it up
A drawing the diarylethene switching from its open to closed form.
Ultraviolet light makes diarylethene into a good conductor, and visible light transforms it into an insulator.

The switch is as fundamental to electronics as the covalent bond is to chemistry: Switches make and break currents, whereas bonds make and break molecules. By covalently tethering a diarylethene to two graphene electrodes, scientists have harnessed the bond-breaking and bond-making process to create a single-molecule switch. The robust switch works at room temperature and is stable for more than a year.

In its open state, when there is no direct bond between the diarylethene’s thiophene units, the molecule acts as an insulator. But shine ultraviolet light on it, and a bond will form between the two thiophenes, making it possible for the molecule to conduct electricity. Visible light breaks the bond and returns the molecule to its insulating state.

Researchers had known that diaryl­ethene molecules could behave as molecular switches, but previous examples of such switches weren’t necessarily reversible and tended to degrade over time. Covalently linking the molecule to graphene electrodes with appropriately sized linkers helped the research team, led by Peking University’s Xuefeng Guo and H. Q. Xu and University of Pennsylvania’s Abraham Nitzan, to create a successful switch (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf6298)

The molecular switch could be a key component for ever-shrinking electronic devices. It could also guide the creation of devices that interface organic and inorganic materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radical polymer breaks conductivity record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iminoborane units add inorganic flavor to polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Super stretchy semiconducting polymers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE