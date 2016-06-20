GreenMantra raises money, opens plant

The Canadian start-up GreenMantra Technologies has raised more than $4 million in its third round of venture capital funding. Founded in 2010, the firm uses what it calls a proprietary catalytic system to transform hard-to-recycle polyolefin products such as grocery bags and shampoo bottles into waxes, greases, and lubricants. GreenMantra recently opened a 5,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Brantford, Ontario.
