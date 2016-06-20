Lonza to make Bluebird Bio drugs

Lonza has agreed to manufacture future commercial supplies of two lentiviral-based gene therapies for Bluebird Bio, a developer of drugs for genetic diseases and T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer. The two companies already have a multiyear relationship for clinical-scale materials. Now Lonza will build a dedicated production suite at its facility near Houston. The 9,300 m2 site, set to be completed in 2017, is designed to produce viral vectors and virally-modified cell therapy products using single-use bioreactors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter