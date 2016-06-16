Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Merck to acquire Afferent

Big drugmaker to pay $500 million for biotech firm developing drugs jettisoned by Roche

by Rick Mullin
June 16, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Investors are backing several biotech firms created to advance molecules discarded by larger drug companies. Validating the strategy, Merck & Co. has agreed to pay $500 million to acquire one of them: Afferent Pharmaceuticals, which is based on compounds licensed from Roche.

Afferent is developing small-molecule drugs targeting the P2X3 receptor for the treatment of neurogenic conditions. Its lead candidate, AF-219, is being evaluated in Phase IIb clinical trials for refractory, chronic cough and in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with cough.

A table showing the biotech firms that have been formed, along with the pharmaceutical companies and their medicinal indication.

“Afferent has pioneered the clinical development of novel investigational candidates selectively targeting the P2X3 receptor, an exciting area of research,” says Roger M. Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories.

Afferent licensed the P2X3 program in 2009, securing financing from investors including Third Rock Ventures and Pappas Ventures. Now, these investors are being rewarded with $500 million plus potential clinical development and commercialization milestone payments of up to $750 million.

In recent weeks, several firms have been formed with a similar model. Iceni Pharmaceuticals is developing a Merck KGaA cancer drug, Ixaltis is advancing an old Sanofi drug in a new indication, and Myovant Sciences has taken on two Takeda compounds.

John LaMattina, a senior partner at Pure Tech Health and former head of research at Pfizer, says the decisions made by major drug companies to discontinue research in certain therapeutic areas have created opportunities for such start-ups. He cites Ziarco, a U.K.-based biotech launched in 2012 with a portfolio of allergy and inflammation drug candidates licensed from Pfizer.

Pfizer Venture Investments, the drug firm’s venture capital arm, is among the investors in Ziarco, LaMattina notes.

“Companies make strategic decisions to get out of therapeutic areas, but they have pipelines with drugs in them,” he says. “A lot of these are good drugs that people will take up.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lilly, Aktis sign radiopharmaceuticals pact
Merck signs drug development deals with Moderna, Royalty Pharma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kronos buys Gilead’s SYK inhibitors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE