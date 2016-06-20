Spencer Award to Agnes Rimando

Agnes M. Rimando is the 2016 recipient of the Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry for her work to better understand the science behind natural foods and food products. The award is presented by the ACS Kansas City Section.
Rimando is a research chemist and a lead scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, in Oxford, Miss. She is known worldwide for her discovery of pterostilbene in blueberries and its health benefits. Her work has led to the commercialization of at least 40 pterostilbene-containing products currently on the market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter