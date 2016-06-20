Two pharma service companies revamp

The contract research firm BioDuro has relaunched following its merger with Formex. Based in San Diego and operating mostly in China, BioDuro was acquired by PPD in 2009 but then reacquired by its founders last year. Following the merger with Formex, BioDuro now offers end-to-end drug discovery and development services, says CEO Cyrus K. Mirsaidi. Meanwhile, Frontage Laboratories has acquired two U.S. solid-dose drug plants from Sun Pharma. Frontage says the facilities will be the basis of a new contract development and manufacturing service called Frontida Biopharm.
