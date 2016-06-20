myACS: What have you gotten out of your ACS membership?

“After painting a continuous-ribbon periodic table on my old 1969 Ford Fairlane 500 and having the pleasure of Glenn Seaborg sign the [element] box with ‘#106 Sg’ in September 1997, I was able to bring the car to 11 straight National Chemistry Week events, teaching chemistry to kids and even letting them initial the car. It was a most rewarding experience that I still treasure when I reminisce about it all these years later.”
