Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Chemists Merge Two Fundamental Reactions To Achieve A New Cross-Coupling Scheme

Organic Chemistry: Combining a Suzuki-Miyaura catalytic cycle with a stoichiometric metallate rearrangement yields a novel synthetic platform

by Steve Ritter
January 4, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

TWO TO ONE
Reaction scheme depicting conjunctive cross-coupling.
Conjunctive cross-coupling combines transmetallation steps from two reactions to create a new reaction pathway to chiral products.

In a case of teaching an old dog a new trick, Boston College researchers have discovered how to merge two important chemical transformations involving widely used organoboron reagents into one. Liang Zhang, James P. Morken, and coworkers found they could combine key steps of the Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling catalytic cycle with a stoichiometric metallate rearrangement process to generate a multicomponent catalytic reaction that delivers chiral products. This new concept, which they call conjunctive cross-coupling, could have major implications in the broad field of cross-coupling reactions (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aad6080).

“The true importance of this work is not the utility of the products generated, but rather the revelation of the new transmetallation pathway,” comment James W. B. Fyfe and Allan J. B. Watson of the University of Strathclyde in a perspective accompanying the research paper.

Little progress has been made in understanding the basic mechanistic events associated with palladium catalysis involving organoboron compounds, Fyfe and Watson note. “The introduction of an alternative transmetallation pathway is therefore of enormous potential value in terms of the development of new catalytic transformations, paving the way for a new generation of exciting research.”

Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling typically proceeds by insertion of a palladium catalyst into the carbon-halogen bond of an aryl halide electrophile (oxidative addition). This process is followed by a ligand passing from an organoboron reagent to palladium (transmetallation) and concluded by the catalyst coupling the aryl group and ligand together via formation of a new C–C bond and shedding the product molecule (reductive elimination).

In contrast, noncatalytic stoichiometric processes with organoboron reagents operate by addition of a metal partner such as an organolithium reagent to the organoboron reagent to form an intermediate metal boronate complex. Addition of an electrophilic reagent then promotes migration of the organoboron reagent’s ligand (1,2-metallate rearrangement), resulting in formation of two new bonds that meld the boron center, ligand, and electrophile together into the product molecule.

Chemists have generally explored these two widely used reactions as separate occurrences. But the Morken group found a way to splice them together in a one-pot reaction. The team uses an organolithium reagent with an organoboron reagent to generate a boronate species that is intercepted by an electrophilic palladium species containing a chiral ligand that is formed by oxidative addition. The intermediate doesn’t undergo the typical Suzuki-Miyaura transmetallation step with the vinyl boronate but instead adds to the π bond of the vinyl boronate, triggering a 1,2-metallate rearrangement.

Following a reductive elimination step, the overall reaction leads to formation of two new C–C bonds and a new C–B stereocenter, delivering the product molecule with high enantioselectivity. The products are convenient organoboron compounds that can be oxidized to alcohols or used as reagents in sequential syntheses.

“It is astonishing that in the nearly 40-year history of what is probably the most-used organometallic reaction in organic synthesis—Suzuki-Miyaura coupling—a new pathway has been discovered,” says Varinder K. Aggarwal, an organoboron specialist at the University of Bristol. “Perhaps this achievement reflects our still-limited understanding of some of the key steps in cross-couplings. But those brave enough to challenge the dogma of what really goes on during the transmetallation step may find further rich veins of untapped opportunities.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE