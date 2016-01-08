Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Reaction Dynamics

Happy Accident Leads To Faster Synthesis

Protein Chemistry: Power outage reveals that oxime ligation speeds up below freezing

by Katharine Sanderson
January 8, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Jan. 12, 2016, to correct the percent conversion for the oxime reaction after three freezing and thawing cycles.

When a power outage hit the labs of biochemist Tilman M. Hackeng of the University of Maastricht, his colleague Stijn M. Agten rushed to remove some samples from their ultra-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry machine. Agten was monitoring the progress of an oxime ligation reaction, and to give himself time to reboot the machine, he froze his samples to -20 ˚C, expecting to slow the reaction rates and allow him to salvage something from his efforts.

FROZEN OUT
A reaction scheme for an oxime reaction, with arrows indicating that at -20 ˚C the reaction achieves 91% conversion, whereas at 37 ˚C, it achieves only 2%.
Credit: Bioconjugate Chem.
The reaction of a ketone or aldehyde with an aminooxy moiety produces an oxime bond. This reaction occurs more than two orders of magnitude faster at -20 ˚C than at 37 ˚C.

But when the sample thawed, Agten was shocked to see that his reaction was almost complete (Bioconjugate Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.5b00611). “Normal oxime ligations take days to get acceptable yields of partial completion,” Hackeng says.

In oxime ligations, an aldehyde or ketone reacts with an aminooxy group on another molecule to form an oxime bond. Hackeng and his colleagues, who are investigating oxime ligations as a way to label proteins, were testing how temperature, concentration, and catalysts affect the rate of oxime formation when they made their discovery.

The team tried to shorten the freezing time by using lower temperatures: -80 and -196 ˚C. But the hour-long freeze at -20 ˚C they uncovered by accident sped up the reaction most effectively. This is probably because slow-growing ice crystals push out the reactants and concentrate them in the liquid phase, Hackeng says.

They also discovered that by freezing, they could run the reaction without a catalyst at a neutral pH and still get better results than adding aniline as a catalyst and reacting at low pH, as is typically done for oxime ligations at warmer temperatures. They then tested the technique by labeling a model protein system. After three freezing and thawing cycles, the reaction was 91% complete—a stark improvement on the usual method, which left the reaction only 10% complete after 48 hours.

Hackeng says that the notion of accelerating a reaction by freezing is “completely counterintuitive,” though scouring the literature brought up a few other examples.

Meanwhile, the serendipitous finding has had great practical effect: “We use it every day,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chromatography Method Measures Protein-Small Molecule Interactions
Green Aminations Without Palladium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spec Discovery Platform Turns Up New Reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE