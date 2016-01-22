Porous, carbon-based sorbents derived from metal organic frameworks (MOFs) have a high capacity for CO 2 , but MOFs are costly to synthesize and are made from petrochemicals, an unsustainable resource. So Zhengxiao Guo at University College London and colleagues wondered if they could turn biowastes into a CO 2 sorbent. Other researchers have used cones to produce activated carbon for water cleanup, so the team tried cones from a Norway spruce (Picea abies). They carbonized spruce cone scales in a furnace, ground them into particles, and activated them with potassium hydroxide. The KOH treatment helped generate nanosized pores that increase the particles’ surface area. The scientists exposed the sorbent to the same CO 2 concentration found in flue gas—15% CO 2 by weight—and found that the sorbent had adsorbed 21% CO 2 by weight. “This capacity to adsorb CO 2 is similar to that of MOFs, but MOFs are not as selective for CO 2 and are more expensive to produce than the pinecone adsorbent,” Guo says. X-ray photoelectron spectrometry revealed that nitrogen and calcium naturally present in the cones remains in the nanoporous material, boosting CO 2 uptake by introducing active sites on the sorbent surface.