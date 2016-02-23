Advertisement

Policy

ACS launches ACS Energy Letters

Journal will focus on rapid communication of new research in energy conversion and storage

by Linda Wang
February 23, 2016
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame
Kamat
The American Chemical Society is launching a new peer-reviewed journal, ACS Energy Letters, that will focus on rapid communication of research from across the energy field, including energy capture, conversion, and storage.

“There is a clear need for innovators worldwide who are engaged in energy R&D to publish rapidly their novel research discoveries,” says Penelope Lewis, director of editorial development for ACS Publications. “As part of the American Chemical Society’s mission to address important global challenges, we hope this new journal energizes young researchers to direct their efforts toward bold experimentation in clean energy research and development.” ACS, which publishes C&EN, has approximately 50 peer-reviewed journals at the interface of chemistry and allied sciences.

Prashant Kamat, Rev. John A. Zahm Professor of Science in the department of chemistry and biochemistry radiation laboratory at the University of Notre Dame, will serve as the inaugural editor-in-chief, effective March 1, 2016. Kamat is currently deputy editor of the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

“It’s an exciting time to lead a journal that is devoted to energy research,” Kamat says. “Energy research has become a global necessity.”

This journal “fills a distinct void,” and “will become the go-to place for authors and readers from the global chemistry enterprise to get the latest developments in the energy field,” Kamat adds.

In addition to original research letters, the interdisciplinary journal will include perspectives from prominent researchers, reviews on emerging areas of interest, and viewpoints from the scientific community. Topics will include advances in energy conversion processes, solar cells and solar fuels, photosynthesis and biofuels, energy storage, and light display systems. Kamat points out that other ACS journals will continue to publish more in-depth studies on energy research related to their specific fields.

ACS Energy Letters will begin accepting submissions for consideration on March 1, and it will publish its first issue this summer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

