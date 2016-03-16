A diverse team of global experts has been selected to lead ACS Omega, the American Chemical Society’s newest open access journal publishing peer-reviewed articles. Based in the Americas, Europe, India, and China, the editors not only represent key geographic regions of active R&D, they also bring expertise from four distinct scientific areas of interest.
The new editors are Cornelia Bohne, a professor of chemistry at the University of Victoria in Canada; Krishna Ganesh, director of the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research in India; Luis Liz-Marzán, Ikerbasque research professor and scientific director at CIC biomaGUNE in Spain; and Deqing Zhang, director of the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in China.
Bohne’s research focuses on developing the fundamental understanding of the dynamics of supramolecular systems and on the application of this knowledge to functional supramolecular materials.
Ganesh is an expert in modified DNA and peptide-nucleic acids as novel cell-penetrating agents. As the first (founding and serving) director of IISER, Ganesh has built a unique, interdisciplinary infrastructure in which teaching and education are wholly integrated into state-of-the-art research.
Liz-Marzán’s research focuses on nanoparticle synthesis and assembly, nanoplasmonics, and the development of nanoparticle-based sensing and diagnostic tools. He most recently served as a senior editor of the ACS journal Langmuir.
Zhang’s research focuses on organic functional materials involving synthesis of organic functional molecules, spectroscopic studies, characterizations of self-assembly structures and optoelectronic properties, as well as applications for chemo/biosensing and imaging.
“The ACS Omega editors have themselves authored in aggregate more than 850 peer-reviewed research articles, book chapters, and patents,” says Penelope Lewis, director of editorial and new product development in ACS Publications. “Their prolific publishing records and academic and professional achievements set the foundation for a team that will define and lead the editorial vision for the journal, drawing on a geographically diverse editorial board they will soon enlist—to be composed of active researchers with wide-ranging expertise and scientific backgrounds across chemistry, chemical engineering, and allied interdisciplinary scientific fields.”
ACS Omega will begin accepting research submissions in April 2016 and will publish its first articles online early this summer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter