American Geophysical Union to keep ExxonMobil sponsorship

After reviewing hundreds of pages of background material regarding its relationship with ExxonMobil, the American Geophysical Union (AGU)’s leaders have voted to continue corporate sponsorship with the oil giant.
During its April meeting, the society’s board considered whether accepting funding from ExxonMobil would be in conflict with its sponsorship policy. That policy says the society will not accept funding from promoters of scientific misinformation and those that would damage the reputation of AGU.
ExxonMobil is under investigation in New York and California for allegedly spreading misinformation for decades about the link between fossil-fuel use and human-caused climate change.
The leadership of the professional society for earth and planetary scientists came under fire in February for accepting financial backing from ExxonMobil for AGU’s annual meeting. Nearly 300 members of the organization and other concerned scientists who disagree with the society’s decision have signed a letter calling for AGU to sever ties with ExxonMobil.
In a blog post, AGU President Margaret Leinen says ExxonMobil contributed $35,000 in 2015 for a student breakfast during the society’s fall meeting and that future sponsorship would not be declined.
“If the AGU cannot turn down a mere $35K from a high-profile disinformer like Exxon, then it is hard to imagine it ever adhering to its bylaw. I am considering withdrawing from the AGU,” MIT climate scientist Kerry Emanuel says in a statement.
