Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical accident kills 24 in Mexico

Tragedy at vinyls plant follows deadly ethylene glycol unit fire in Saudi Arabia last weekend

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 21, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

This story was updated on April 22 to reflect an increased death toll in the Mexican accident and other new information.

It was a disastrous week for the global petrochemical industry as two major chemical complexes—one in Mexico and another in Saudi Arabia—both suffered deadly industrial accidents.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Smoke billows from the damaged chemical plant in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.
A column of smoke rises from the site of an explosion at Clorados 3 plant in the Pajaritos complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, on April 20, 2016. At least 30 workers were injured on Wednesday when an explosion hit a petrochemical complex of national oil company Pemex in eastern Mexico. //CHINENOUVELLE_2004.CN.103/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1604211328 (Newscom TagID: sfphotostwo189124.jpg) [Photo via Newscom]
Credit: Newscom
Smoke billows from the damaged chemical plant in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.

On April 20, an explosion rocked a vinyl chloride plant in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, belonging to Mexichem and the state oil company Pemex. The explosion killed 24 workers and injured 136. As of April 21, 19 remained in the hospital, of whom 13 were in serious condition, according to the companies.

Some 2,000 inhabitants of the surrounding area were evacuated, but they returned to their homes when authorities determined that the situation was under control and posed no risk. Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto arrived on the scene to supervise the response. 

Although the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the companies disclosed that responders were able to reach the center of the plant. They also were able to confirm that the tanks and pipelines within the facility have been emptied. At a press conference, officials pointed to a leak as an exacerbating factor in the accident. The partners recently conducted a $200 million expansion of the complex.

In Saudi Arabia, a fire on on Saturday, April 16, killed 12 workers and injured 11 at the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. affiliate Jubail United Petrochemical in Jubail.

Employees were carrying out routine maintenance and changing catalysts at the site’s ethylene glycol plant when the accident occurred, the company says. The dead and injured succumbed to smoke from the reactor.

All but one of the injured workers were subsequently discharged. Operations at the site—which also makes ethylene, polyethylene, and linear α-olefins—were not affected, the company says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mexican explosion toll reaches 32
Deadly accidents strike Mexico, Saudi Arabia
PDVSA Investigates Venezuelan Blast

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE